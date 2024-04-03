Delta Monarch, Govt functionary, others Grace the unveiling of UGHELLI ROVERS FOOTBALL CLUB

A new football club, known as Ughelli Rovers, was officially unveiled in a grand ceremony held on Tuesday in Ughelli, Ughelli North local government, marking the dawn of a new era in the Great Ughelli Kingdom and Nigerian football.

The unveiling which took place at Wetland Hotels Ughelli was attended by a plethora of dignitaries, including the Ovie of the Great Ughelli Kingdom, His Royal majesty, Dr Wilson Ojakovo Oharisi III (JP) among others.

During the unveiling, the founder and chairman of the club, Hon Oke Umurhohwo said that the club which was founded in 2023 was borne out of the talents he had witnessed during numerous football tournament organized by the Oke Umurhohwo Foundation in Ughelli in the last five years.

Hon. Umurhohwo noted that the primary goal of the club is to make it a cherished sporting and entertainment institution in Delta state and Nigeria, representing the community footballing aspirations and a source of pride for it’s indigenes and residents.

He promised to use it as a platform to enhance Nigeria’s football culture and develop the careers of young and talented footballers in the area.

While unveiling the Logo and jersey of the club, the Sporting Director of the club, Mr. Olawale Adigun and Head of Business Development and Strategy, Mr. Teria Yarhere said that the slogan of the club “Eguono V’Ovwian” which means LOVE and HARDWORK was created as a testament to the spirit of the club where love becomes the first critical factor for the club.

They equally sued for support from all in order for the club to progress to the top tier of the Nigeria football league.

During the unveiling of the Ughelli Rovers football club, the Ovie of the Great Ughelli Kingdom, Oharisi III who is the Grand Patron and shareholder of the club, expressed his total and full support for the club.

The traditional ruler lauded the founder for the initiative as it will help to curb youth restiveness in the area.

At the event, itel Nigeria was officially unveiled as the headline sponsor of Ughelli Rovers for the 2024 football season. Speaking about the partnership, itel’s manager, Taiwo Abdulai said “We pride ourselves as a youth-friendly brand, and our partnership with Ughelli Rovers Football Club enables us to live that truth. We anticipate that this collaboration will mark the start of significant milestones for the youth of the Ughelli community, with far-reaching impact for generations to come.”

Others who spoke at the event included Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, the Senior Political Adviser to the Delta State Governor who was represented by Paul Edemu; the Ughelli Descendants Union president General, Olorogun Samuel Akpimegi; former Warri Wolves Chairman, Moses Etu and Mavin Records Top man Tega Oghenejobo who said “Respect to itel for partnering with and supporting Ughelli Rovers football Club. I strongly believe in sports as a key pillar of cultural entertainment for a nation, and starting at the grassroots is crucial for national and international success”.

Other well wishers assured the club of their continuous support in order to nurture talents.

The Ughelli Rovers football club will be competing in the Nationwide League One (NLO), Nigeria’s third tier football league, kicking off on April 2024.

