Return N250m Bribe To Kano Govt – Group Tells Anti-Ganduje Protesters

A group, the Concerned North Central APC Stakeholders, has distanced itself from a protest calling for the resignation of Alhaji Umar Ganduje as the party’s national chairman.

The stakeholders, in a statement jointly signed by Secretary General Malam Shehu Ibrahim and President Comrade Aodona Patrick, advised the group to return the N250m bribe allegedly received from the state government.

The group said those behind the protests are its expelled members who have now found a new enterprise in blackmailing reputable Nigerians for money.

According to the statement, the Kano State government are their most recent client and offered them millions to protest and defame the person of the APC national chairman.

The stakeholders noted that their main mission is for Ganduje to be removed from office on the order of President Bola Tinubu.

Like the previous attempts, however, the APC stalwarts said they failed and should do the needful by returning the funds to the state government.

“We wish to categorically make it clear that those protesters calling for the resignation of Alhaji Ganduje as APC chairman are not our members,” the statement said.

“They are disgraced members who were expelled over criminal activities. We are not surprised that they have taken this satanic craft to the next level.

“These days, they blackmail reputable Nigerians for money and were recently contracted by the Kano State government to rubbish Ganduje.

“However, their mission failed even before it began. Nigerians are fully aware of their sponsors but the surprise for many is that as much as N250m was earmarked for this futile agenda.

“Our findings reveal that these persons were short-changed by desperate forces in Kano Government House who took advantage of their vulnerability. When this was brought to our attention, we asked them to return the funds. Unfortunately, out of greed they have used part of it.”

The group, therefore, warned these elements to stop impersonating them, adding that a criminal complaint has been filed officially.

The stakeholders thanked President Tinubu for not falling for the gimmicks of the Kano State government and standing by Ganduje.

In due course, they said truth would prevail over evil and the real identity of the State Governor would be known.

