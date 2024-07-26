River Basins: Group Lauds Water Resources Minister Utsev Over Pragmatic Leadership, Innovations

The Socio-Economic and Human Rights Campaigners Network (S-EHRCN) has applauded the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Terlumun Utsev, for his pragmatic leadership and innovations in river basins.

Since assuming office, the group said Professor Utsev’s exceptional leadership has improved the 12 Lower Benue River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs).

A statement signed by its Executive Director, Rotimi Babatunde, said the Minister started his assignment by introducing creative ways and means of reviving the ailing irrigation schemes in the country.

Alongside partial commercialisation to make the RBDAs self-sustaining, Babatunde said Utsev established a monitoring and evaluation framework to track progress and identify areas for improvement.

“The Minister toured the river basin development authorities to assess their viability and areas that need improvement,” Babatunde added.

“He pledged to reward the best-performing managing director to encourage healthy competition among the RBDAs. He then harped on synergy with state governments and their host communities to create an enabling environment for their activities to thrive.

“The Minister visited state governors to seek their collaboration to boost food production and enhance sanitation. Traditional rulers and other stakeholders were not left out, as he encouraged them to key into the federal government’s irrigation-farming drive and the ‘Clean Nigeria, Use a Toilet’ campaign.”

Babatunde said the Minister’s efforts have boosted the economy by increasing food production, creating jobs, and enhancing sanitation.

He noted that had the RBDAs been working at this pace in the past, Nigeria would have been far from some of the economic challenges it is facing at the moment.

“The RBDAs have become models for sustainable development, promoting environmental sustainability, job creation, and economic growth in line with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he added.

“We commend Professor Utsev for his visionary leadership and innovative approaches, which have transformed the water resources and sanitation sector.”

The group, therefore, urged the Minister to sustain his efforts in transforming the water resources and sanitation sector.

Babatunde said: “His innovative approaches and leadership have yielded significant results, and we encourage him to continue on this path. We believe there is a lot that needs to be done.

“Sustaining these efforts will ensure that the sector continues to grow and develop, leading to increased food production, job creation, and economic growth.

“We also urge the Minister to continue to work towards achieving the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda. We call for more collaboration between the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation and other stakeholders, including state governments, host communities, and traditional rulers.”

