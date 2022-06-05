Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Big Story

Nigeria: At Least 50 Killed as Gunmen Attack Catholic Church in Owo

Published

Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu visits scene of the attack | Photo: BBC

ABUJA, Nigeria — Gunmen opened fire on worshippers and detonated explosives at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria on Sunday, leaving dozens feared dead, state lawmakers said.

Legislator Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole said the attackers targeted the St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state just as the worshippers gathered on Pentecost Sunday. Among the dead were many children, he said. Adelegbe Timileyin, who represents the Owo area in Nigeria’s lower legislative chamber, said the presiding priest was abducted as well.

“Our hearts are heavy,” Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu tweeted Sunday. “Our peace and tranquility have been attacked by the enemies of the people.”

Authorities did not immediately release an official death toll. Timileyin said at least 50 people had been killed, though others put the figure higher. Videos appearing to be from the scene of the attack showed church worshippers lying in pools of blood while people around them wailed.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack at the church. While much of Nigeria has struggled with security issues, Ondo is widely known as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful states. The state, though, has been caught up in a rising violent conflict between farmers and herders.

Nigeria’s security forces did not immediately respond to enquiries as to how the attack occurred or if there are any leads about suspects. Owo is about 345 kilometers (215 miles) east of Lagos.

“In the history of Owo, we have never experienced such an ugly incident,” said lawmaker Oluwole. “This is too much.”

 

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

Big Story

Court Stops Buhari, NBC From Shutting Down 53 Broadcast Stations

The Federal High Court in Lagos has stopped President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from revoking the licenses of 53 broadcast stations...

August 29, 2022

News

Gunmen Kill Hotel Owner, Two Others in Ebonyi

Gunmen have invaded a hotel, popularly known as “Galaxy” in Isu community, Onicha Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi State and killed three persons,...

August 28, 2022

News

Since 1999, Nigeria Has Never Experienced This Level of Poverty, Says Atiku

Nigeria’s former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said that every negative thing is currently happening...

August 22, 2022

Big Story

Foreign Airlines to Boycott Nigeria Flights By December Over $600 Million Trapped in Central Bank

Some foreign airlines operating in Nigeria are set to halt their operations by December should the Federal Government fail to remit their over $600million...

August 20, 2022

Copyright ©