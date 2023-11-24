Niger Junta Sues ECOWAS, Court To Rule Dec 7

Niger Republic junta led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani has sued authorities of the Head of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) over sanctions levied by the West African bloc on the country following the takeover of power by the military.

The coup leaders asked ECOWAS court to immediately lift the sanctions imposed on them by their West African neighbours.

Consequently, ECOWAS court during its session in Abuja on Monday set December 7, 2023, to pass its judgement on the case.

Economic sanctions were imposed on Niger after a group of soldiers calling itself the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) toppled President Mohammed Bazoum on July 26, 2023.

The applicants represented by their lawyers, Moukaila Yaye, and five other lawyers argued that the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS were extremely stringent and targeted at Nigeriens.

“There is no sector of the Nigerien society that has not been affected by these sanctions” which have caused untold economic hardship in one of the world’s poorest countries,” Yaye told the court.

The applicants also asked the court to declare its competence to examine the case and declare the application admissible by the court’s texts.

The respondents – ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, the Mediation and Security Council, and the ECOWAS Commission – represented by François Kanga-Penond argued that the junta is not recognised under the bloc’s protocol and does not have the power to institute such a case in court.

