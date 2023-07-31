Niger Republic: ” U.S. Behind You” Blinken Tells Tinubu

According to Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, the United States OF America (USA) is supporting President Bola Tinubu’s attempts to reestablish democracy in the Niger Republic.

At the weekend, Blinken chatted with Tinubu.

In a statement released by the Office of the Spokesperson and signed by Matthew Miller, it was also said that Blinken expressed “his deep concern over the events in Niger and the ongoing detention of democratically elected President Bazoum.”

Blinken thanked President Tinubu’s leadership, both as President of Nigeria and as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, throughout the current crisis.

“He underscored his support for President Tinubu’s continued efforts to restore constitutional order in Niger,” the statement said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.