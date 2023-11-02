Princess Florida Nwakelu win Nigeria Most Beautiful Girl Princess 2023

5 years old Princess Florida Nwakelu, a native of Anambra State ‘Abagana Njikoka LGA’ has emerged as the winner of the just concluded ‘Nigeria Most Beautiful Girl Pageant’

Princess Florida defeated other contestants from Nigeria Most Beautiful Girl Kids. The contest began with online screening and voting from fans and family.

She said I can’t believe myself. I didn’t see this coming at all. I thank God for this great privilege. I thank my family, my friends, my school, my daddy and mummy Mr Chukwuemeka Nwakelu and Mrs Nkechi my mummy and those who voted for me as I aim judiciously carry out my pet project of helping the less privileged.

According to the organizer of the pageantry, (Swift Nigeria), as the kid beauty queen, we hope to reach out to Child Bully, education for all campaign, reaching out to widows and Orphanage visitations as she is automatically a ‘Girlchild Ambassador Nigeria’

In other to champion the crusade against child abuse, the winner of Nigeria Most Beautiful Girl Princess (Princess Florida) will collaborate with existing childcare organizations with the support of NGOs. We will organize seminars and get together to motivate kids and youths to believe more in themselves as well as parents.

Access to information is crucial and so awareness through social media and education workshops, the masses will be enlightened on the risks involved in child abuse and lack of education.

Through awareness campaigns, we will urge the masses to take up individual roles in curbing the menace. Finally!! We need to build our tomorrow if we want to improve our quality of life. Through these objectives, our mission will be accomplished and our vision realized.

Leaders are made, history is made but efforts must be made.

God bless my reign and God bless ‘Nigeria Most Beautiful Girl Organization’

Thank you and God bless Nigeria

