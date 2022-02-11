Eagles Move Up in Latest FIFA Rankings

Nigeria have moved up four places in the latest FIFA/Coca-cola monthly rankings released on Thursday, Punch reports.

The Super Eagles were ranked 36th in the world in the December rankings, but following three wins in four games at the Africa Cup of Nations last month, Austin Eguavoen’s side have now moved up to 32nd in the world despite their round of 16 exit at the tournament.

The latest movement also means Nigeria are now the third-best team in Africa behind newly-crowned African champions Senegal and Morocco, who are number one and two respectively.

Prior to the AFCON, Nigeria was ranked fifth behind Senegal, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia.

A disastrous outing at the AFCON saw Les Fennecs drop 14 places to 43rd in the world while Tunisia dropped from 30th to 36th.

Senegal’s AFCON triumph sees them move up two places to 18th, while Morocco moved up four places to 24th.

Meanwhile, Ghana, Nigeria’s opponents in next month’s 2022 World Cup play-offs dropped nine places to 61st in the world after finishing bottom of their AFCON group.

Globally, Belgium retain their position as number one ranked nation, while Brazil occupy the second position, France, Argentina and England are third, fourth and fifth in that order.

European champions, Italy, are sixth while Spain, Portugal, Denmark and the Netherlands complete the Top 10.

____

