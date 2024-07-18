APC South-South Organizing Secretary Warns Top NNPCL Chief, Eyesan

The South-South Zonal Organizing Secretary, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Blessing Agbomhere Esq.‌ has warned the Executive Vice President (Upstream) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Dr. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, to desist from actions capable of frustrating President Bola Tinubu’s developmental agenda for the region.

Agbomhere, who gave this warning in a statement in Abuja said it has come to his knowledge that Dr. Eyesan is allegedly using her position as a top executive of the NNPCL to play tribal politics with the issue of pipeline security contract which did not favour her preferred bidders that are from her ethnic tribe.

Agbomhere said: “It has come to my knowledge that she apparently wanted a group from her tribe to be in charge of pipeline security, but since that did not happen, she has been using her position to frustrate the company presently in charge of pipeline security in the region and to stoke issues that can lead to a breach of national security.

“My advice to her is that she should not allow herself to be used to promote tribal interests because that is going to undermine President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agenda for the South-South and Niger Delta.

“As the South-South Zonal Organizing Secretary of the APC, we are happy about the peace we are enjoying presently in the Niger Delta region and we’re also happy that the President has an agenda to ensure unity and peace in the region, develop our resources and ensure that they are applied to the betterment of our people.

“Therefore anybody who’s bringing the issue of tribe and trying to undermine the job that is being done to ensure peace in the region is against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s agenda for the South-South zone and any action capable of undermining national security will not be tolerated.

“So I am advising her to focus on her job as the Executive Vice President of the NNPCL (Upstream) in order to achieve the aims and objectives of the NNPCL rather than trying to play one tribe against another in the region on the issue of pipeline security contract.

“We don’t want anything that would destabilize the Niger Delta region.

“So she must tread cautiously so as not to ignite hostilities in the region which will be against the interest of the APC and Asiwaju in the region in a bid to achieve her selfie motives.”