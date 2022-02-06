1200×627-senegal-algeria-to-meet-again-in-africa-cup-of-nations-final-1563138627589

BREAKING: Senegal Defeats Egypt to Win AFCON 2021

The tense final match of AFCON 2021 has finally come to an end after the Teranga Lions of Senegal defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt in a penalty shoot out.

The match had ended at 0 – 0 during the regular playing time of 90 minutes and the added extra time of 30 mins.

Senegal won the match by 4 goals to 2 on penalties to lift the trophy. the decisive penalty kick was scored by Liverpool henchman Sadio Mane.

