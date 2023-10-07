Connect with us

‘Auxiliary’ Nurse’s Injections Caused Chain Reaction Leading To Mohbad’s Death – Police

Published

According to the Lagos State Police Command, there are signs that the shots Ms. Feyisayo Ogedengbe, an assistant nurse, gave the deceased Mohbad set off a series of events that ultimately resulted in his demise.

Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, passed away on September 12 at the age of 27. Since then, his passing has sparked debate because old tapes of the Afrobeats performer making claims of physical abuse and bullying surfaced.

The Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, who spoke on Friday at a press briefing to share findings of police investigations, said Ogedengbe who was contacted and invited by Ayobami Sadiq aka Spending, a friend of Mohbad, on September 11 to treat the singer in his Lekki home.

“She eventually came on Tuesday, 12 September, 2023, and administered three different injections, which are believed to have occasioned the chain of reactions that directly resulted in the eventual death of the singer,” Owohunwa said.

“She is the principal suspect in the death of Mohbad. She acknowledged that it was the injections she administered on the deceased that triggered the reactions which eventually led to Mohbad’s death.”

Other expert opinions and witnesses’ statements corroborated her admittance, the police commissioner added.

“Her action of administering doses of tetanus toxoid, paracetamol (intravenous), and Cetrazone injection, which was also administered intravenously to Mohbad at his residence on 12 September, 2023, immediately triggered the reactions, including vomiting, goose bumps and convulsion that eventually resulted in the singer’s death,” Owohunwa said.

“This criminal liability is further heightened, granted the evidential fact that as an auxiliary nurse, she is not qualified to administer such medications or function as a qualified nurse. She also did this in a non-clinical environment and in a professionally negligent manner that negated standard medical protocols.”

In addition to Sadiq, three other suspects were named, including Ibrahim Oluwatosin Owodunni aka Primeboy; Samson Balogun aka Sam Larry; and Abdul-Aziz Fashola aka Naira Marley.

