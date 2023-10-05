Mohbad: Court Remands Naira Marley, Larry, 2 Others For 21 Days

Abdulazeez Fashola (Naira Marley), 32, and three other people were ordered to be kept in custody on Wednesday by a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly conspiring to kill musician Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

The other three are Samson Eletu (Sam Larry), 45, Ayobami Sadiq, 27, and Ogedengbe Fisayo, 37.

The case was postponed till October 25 by Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatubosun, who also ordered the defendant to be held without bail for 21 days in the police State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID).

She also ordered that the suspects should be granted access to medicals and lawyers of their choice. They are charged with conspiracy and suspected murder.

Earlier, Umaru Bello and Augustine Nwabuisi, who led the legal officers for the police, urged the court to remand the men for 30 days to establish that an offence was committed.

Mohbad died on September 12 in Lagos under a suspicious circumstance, sparking nationwide protests and widespread demand for a thorough investigation into his death.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.