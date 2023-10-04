Connect with us

Police Arrest Naira Marley Over MohBad’s Death

Published

The Lagos State Police Command has detained musician Azeez Fashola, nicknamed Naira Marley, in connection with the passing of Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as MohBad, one of his former signees.

On Tuesday night, Lagos police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the development in an official statement.

“Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities,” Hundeyin wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

After MohBad died on September 12 and was buried the next day, Naira Marley and some others, including Sam Larry, were called out for allegedly frustrating him.

But the Marlian Records boss in a statement shared on his Instagram handle absolved himself of any wrongdoing.

Earlier on Tuesday, Naira Marley announced that he had arrived in Nigeria and was ready to cooperate with the police.

In a tweet, he wrote, “I’d like to share that I’ve just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation. It’s important I do my part for Imole. I’ll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail.”



