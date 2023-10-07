Connect with us

Davido Collected $94,000 Yet Failed To Perform At Our Show – Pinnick

Published

Amaju Pinnick, former President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), has accused music megastar, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, of failing to honor a contract after collecting $94,000.

Pinnick, while speaking at the 19th edition of Warri Again, expressed displeasure at how Davido failed to show up.

He claimed that he paid the singer $94,000 and booked a plane with $18,000 for him to convey him and his team to the state, yet he didn’t turn up.

According to him, upcoming rapper Shallipopi had to step in to replace Davido as the headliner.

He also accused the singer of being egoistic as he compared him to his rival, Burna Boy, whom he stated was far above him.

“We paid Davido $94,600 on the 6th of April. We paid $18,000 for his plane. If he says he’s a big boy, we will tell him we are bigger than him.”

“I’m not joking. So, while he was playing his games back and forth, we decided to hunt to find another artiste, Shallipopi.

“You see, when people say they are big, I’m amazed. Is Burna Boy not the biggest artiste in Nigeria today? Burna Boy is half Itsekiri. Burna Boy’s paternal grandmother is Itsekiri. So, he’s bigger than him (Davido).

“Is there anyone bigger than RMD in the acting industry? Or someone bigger than Ali Baba in the comedy industry? We have stars aplenty in Warri. Nobody is bigger than Warri,” he said.

