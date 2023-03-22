Davido Returns to Social Media, Announces New Album ‘Timeless’

After taking a break from music and concert tours to grieve over the death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, late last year, Afro Pop musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is set to release a new album.

This much was announced by the popular musician and philanthropist on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

Davido thanked friends, family and fans on the support and prayers during the mourning period.

The musician waxed philosophically in the post, saying: “There is a time for everything. A time to Grieve and a time to Heal.”

He added that change is the only constant thing in life. The post further reads: “A time to Laugh and a time to Dance. A time to Speak & A time for Silence.

“Thank you to everyone out there for your love and that has held me down.

“My next album TIMELESS is here, March 31st. Preorder in bio💚

All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all.

“Today, I want to remind you all that what is now Timeless, was once new. It’s time for new.”

Davido, who is speculated to be preparing for a music tour with another music star, Wizkid, had in between leaving social media to grieve for his loss, performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Soccer World Cup in Qatar and also was physically on hand to support his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to win the 2022 Osun State gubernatorial election held in July last year.

Indeed, the world is set to see more of OBO as Davido, who has 26.5 million followers on Instagram, shines brighter and wiser perhaps in his dealings through his ordeal.

