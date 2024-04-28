Civil Society Groups Laud Speaker Abass, 10th House On Commitment To Nation Building

The 10th House of Representatives and its leadership have been commended for their focus, dedication and commitment to nation-building.

The Society for Open Parliament (SOP) made this known in a statement co-signed by its President Comrade Johnson Babatunde and Secretary General Patrick Eza.

Appraising the House of Reps under the Speaker, Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, the groups said the Green Chamber is making efforts to address the current challenges facing the country.

The statement noted that the National Dialogue on State Policing organised by the House is another proof of its commitment to the security of lives and properties as well as the welfare of citizens.

The groups described the innovation as pro-masses and said such novel initiatives must be applauded, especially as it is aimed to stimulate and accelerate economic and social development.

The Society for Open Parliament, therefore, hailed the Speaker for showing a mindset of sacrifice, dedication, persistence, and humanity.

“We followed the National Dialogue on State Policing organised by the House aimed to potentially decentralise the current Nigeria Police Force and empower states to create and operate their policing system police,” the statement added.

“We were thrilled that such an initiative came at a very crucial time when the nation is making efforts to address insecurity.

“Past leaders, civil society and other relevant stakeholders made their position known on the issue of state police. This is the way to go and the House of Reps must be commended.

“We are not surprised that they have taken this path. Since its inauguration, the Tajudeen Abbas-led House has shown commitment to nation-building.

“The House has made significant efforts to address the current challenges facing the country to secure lives and properties as well as the welfare of citizens.

“The Speaker has also exhibited unquestionable and unflinching loyalty to the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and a total commitment to his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“He has demonstrated compassion for Nigerians as well and there’s been considerable progress with accelerated economic and social development. We still believe that a lot of work needs to be done.

“Therefore, we want to urge the Speaker to continue on this route, introducing other novel ideas and pro-citizens initiatives for the good of the nation”.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.