Excitement As Christ Embassy Announces Date For 2024 Edition Of Rhapathon With Pastor Chris

Loveworld Inc, popularly known as Christ Embassy has announced Wednesday 15th to Saturday 18th May 2024 as the date for the much-anticipated 2024 edition of Rhapathon with Pastor Chris.

Director of the LoveWorld Church Growth International and LoveWorld Foundation School, Pastor Lanre Alabi disclosed this on Thursday, April 9, 2024 at a World Press Conference held in Lagos.

Pastor Alabi said the essence of the Rhapathon with Pastor Chris is to have more people to know the divine healing powers of the Rhapsody of Realities, a daily devotional, authored by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, President of LoveWorld Inc.

“Rhapathon will bring inspiration to billions all over the world, and it aims to showcase the mighty working of God’s power and the potency of the Word of God brought to you through the Rhapsody of Realities.”

According to him, Rhapathon depicts a long program of epics in series on screen, just as Rhapsody of Realities is a long poem in series, which is brought to you daily, showcasing the deeds and adventures of heroic and legendary men and women who in the Bible, achieved extraordinary feats as a direct result of their faith in God and His word.

Earlier in his remark, a member of LoveWorld Inc Central Executive Council, Pastor T.T Temisan said the testimonies on the impact of Rhapsody of Realities are verifiable, provable and real.

“The proof is in the lives that have been impacted globally. These people are real, they exist, they are known by other people in their communities all over the world, and they have testified of the miracle working power of Rhapsody of Realities.”

Speaking on the impacts of the various programs of Pastor Chris, Pastor Temisan affirmed that billions of people across the globe have been affected by Pastor Chris’s television broadcasts such as “Atmosphere For Miracles,” “ReachOut World Live,” “Your Loveworld Specials,” “Global Day of Prayer,” “Healing Streams Live Healing Services,” and the reach of his television ministry extends through the world with the Loveworld Networks Stations, delivering qualitative Christian programming to a global audience.

At the world-renowned Healing Streams, he manifests the healing works of Jesus Christ and has

helped billions receive healing through the operation of the gifts of the Spirit.

Pastor Chris has a passion to reach the peoples of the world with God’s presence – a divine commission he’s fulfilled for over 40 years through various outreaches, crusades, as well as several other platforms that have helped billions experience a victorious and purposeful life in God’s Word.

Director of Corporate Affairs, LoveWorld Inc, Pastor Ifeoma Chiemeka at the conference said Rhapsody of Realities has continued to blaze the trend in the propagation of the gospel to the nooks and crannies of the world.

“Rapsody of Realities is inspired by the Spirit of God, that is why it is the number devotional in the world. It helps the reader to know what true Christianity is. It is the

most translated book in the world with over 8000 languages and over 4000 dialects, available in all languages in the world. It is available in digital and hard copy as well as audio format, there is also a format for the visually impaired.

The man of God Pastor Chris said, ‘Rhapsody of Realities is music from Heaven. It is beyond a book; it is a global platform that gives you visibility. Rhapsody is a forerunner; it goes ahead of you to reach many. It is a compendium of amazing realities in a long poem, and it is all about one man whose name is Jesus.’

Rhapsody of Realities is God talking to you every day, bringing you answers, solutions and help. With the imminent rapture of the church which is now very close, Rhapsody is a foremost evangelical tool to win, save, and prepare the whole world for the rapture,” she added.

In his closing remark, Deacon Sylvester Ebhodaghe, CEO/Editor-in-Chief of National Daily Newspaper and National standard magazine, encouraged billions of people around the globe to join the Rhapathon with Pastor Chris by participating online on Rhapsodytv.live and on all LoveWorld Inc channels.

He also encouraged well meaning people to join hands with Pastor Chris to sponsor the production, translation, and distribution of billions of copies of Rhapsody of Realities to all ages, in all formats, and in all known languages by visiting: give.rhapsodyofrealities.org. To join the translators’ network: tniglobal.org

Rhapsody of Realities is distributed freely across the globe in 8, 123 languages and over 4000 dialects. In addition to making the book available all known languages of the world, the Church also has humanitarian projects that are being driven through Rhapsody of Realities.

