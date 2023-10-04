112 Days After Arrest, Abdulrasheed Bawa’s Fate Remains Uncertain

112 days after his detention, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, still doesn’t know what will happen to him.

On June 14th, 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended Bawa from his position, and Abdulkarim Chukkol was chosen to fill that vacancy.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had immediately picked up Bawa for questioning at the DSS headquarters at about 9:pm on the same day he was suspended.

The DSS Spokesman, Peter Afunanya confirmed the arrest in a statement saying: “The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).”

Before his arrest, some civil society groups had called for his removal for allegedly disobeying court orders.

But 112 days after, no further statement has been issued about him.

But while in detention, Bawa is said to have refused to cooperate with his interrogators and revealed little.

However, recent reports in the media claim Bawa may have agreed to a deal that could see him resign as EFCC chairman and walk home in peace.

It is also reported that President Tinubu may soon appoint a new EFCC chairman together with the Director General, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and ICPC chairman.

Some prominent lawyers and civil society groups have called for his release after months in detention without trial.

A lawyer, Nkereuwem Anana, had also filed a suit seeking an order for the immediate release of the embattled EFCC Chair from custody.

The lawyer is seeking the sum of N100 million from the federal government for compensation to Bawa for “unlawful and continuous” detention by the DSS.

Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court in Lagos has slated October 9, 2023, for the court hearing.

