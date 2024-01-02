Connect with us

Tinubu Signs N28.78tn 2024 Budget Into Law

Published

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday afternoon signed the N28.78 trillion 2024 Budget into law at the State House, Abuja.

The president, who arrived at his office from the airport at exactly 2pm, headed straight for the brief budget signing ceremony, surrounded by senior government officials.

The ceremony was witnessed by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu were also in attendance.

Also on the ground were the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje; Chairman of the Senate Appropriation Committee, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, among others.

