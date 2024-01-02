Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Budget: BenKalu Network Commends Tinubu, Predicts Economic Prosperity For Nigeria

Published

The BenKalu Young Intellectual Network (BY-IN) has hailed President Bola Tinubu for signing the 2024 Appropriation Bill into law.

In a statement signed by its President, Dr. Adamu Ismail, the group said the development is an indication that Nigerians will experience purposeful leadership in 2024 which will translate into positives in our quest for sustainable growth and development.

While urging Nigerians to continue to support the current administration, Ismail said the nation will experience economic prosperity this year.

“The BenKalu Young Intellectual Network (BY-IN) wishes to commend the  President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for signing the 2024 Appropriation Bill into law,” the statement said.

“By his action, the President has displayed an unalloyed commitment to setting Nigeria on a trajectory towards renewing our hopes and aspirations and turning them into tangible realities.

“The BenKalu Young Intellectual Network (BY-IN) uses this medium to commend the National Assembly for working assiduously towards passing the 2024 Appropriation Bill. It indicates a robust collaboration with the executive arm of government with the overarching objective of availing Nigerians of the dividends of democracy.

“The relationship between the executive and legislative arm of government has been robust. Nigerians would be the ultimate beneficiaries as we navigate the path to economic prosperity as a people and a country.

“We commend the leadership and members of the National Assembly for putting aside their political differences and working for the interest of Nigeria. This indicates that the country is on the path of sustainable growth and development.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has matched his words with action in the drive for Renewed Hope for Nigerians. We are confident that the implementation of the 2024 budget will be assiduous.

“The BenKalu Young Intellectual Network (BY-IN) commends this laudable drive. It pledges its support to the lofty plans and programmes of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration. It is confident that 2024 will be a year of prosperity for Nigeria.

“We urge Nigerians to keep their faith alive and support the government as we match towards the country of our dreams where every Nigerian would be proud of our country. “

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Tinubu Signs N28.78tn 2024 Budget Into Law

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday afternoon signed the N28.78 trillion 2024 Budget into law at the State House, Abuja. The president, who arrived...

1 day ago

Big Story

2024: I Am Aware Of Your Frustrations – Tinubu To Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says he is aware of frustrations of Nigerians and discomfort which the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of...

2 days ago

News

Unpaid Salaries: FG’s Insensitivity Turning Nigeria Into IDP Camp – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned the failure of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government to pay the December salary of federal workers,...

3 days ago

News

Tinubu Secures Multi-billion Dollar In Infrastructure Funding From Islamic Bank

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday night, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, advanced negotiations concerning a multi-billion dollar infrastructure finance facility from the Islamic Development Bank...

November 16, 2023

Copyright ©