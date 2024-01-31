Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

AU Expresses ‘Deep Regret’ Over Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger ECOWAS Exit

Published

The African Union on Tuesday said it feels ”deep regret” over the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from ECOWAS.

The AU said its commission president, Moussa Faki Mahamat, “calls on regional leaders to intensify the dialogue between the ECOWAS leadership and the three aforementioned countries”, which on Sunday accused the West African bloc of posing a threat to their sovereignty.

It also indicated that the African Union Commission was willing “to provide all the assistance in its power for the success of the logic of fraternal dialogue, far from all external interference from wherever they come”.

On Sunday, the leaders of the three Sahel nations issued a statement saying it was a “sovereign decision” to leave the Economic Community of West African States “without delay”.

All three — founding members of the bloc in 1975 — were suspended from ECOWAS with Niger and Mali facing heavy sanctions as the bloc tried to push for the early return of civilian governments with elections.

The sanctions were an “irrational and unacceptable posture” at a time when the three “have decided to take their destiny in hand” — a reference to the coups that removed civilian administrations.

The three nations have hardened their positions in recent months and joined forces in an “Alliance of Sahel States”.

No Formal Notification’
ECOWAS would issue its own statement saying it was yet to receive any direct formal notification from Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Republic about their intention to withdraw from the Community.

the Commission said it has been “working assiduously with these countries for the restoration of constitutional order. Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali remain important members of the Community and the Authority remains committed to finding a negotiated solution to the political impasse”.

“The ECOWAS Commission remains seized with the development and shall
make further pronouncements as the situation evolves,” the statement added.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

ECOWAS Reopens Talks With Niger Junta, Demands Short Transition

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government has established a committee to engage with the military junta in Niger Republic on the...

December 11, 2023

News

Only ‘Legitimate’ Niger Government Has The Authority To Sever Military Links – France

France on Friday rejected the Niger junta’s attempt to revoke bilateral military agreements, claiming that only the nation’s “legitimate” leadership was qualified to do...

August 4, 2023

Africa

Niger: Coupists Request Assistance From Russia As ECOWAS Considers Military Action

In response to military threats from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the coup plotters in the Republic of Niger have asked...

July 31, 2023

Africa

ECOWAS Give Niger Junta One Week To Relinquish Power Or Face Military Action

The military junta in Niger was given one week to relinquish control by West African leaders on Sunday. They also imposed immediate financial sanctions...

July 31, 2023

Copyright ©