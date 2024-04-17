N84billion Fraud Case: EFCC Barricades Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello’s House In Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have barricaded the house of the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello in Wuse, Abuja.

The EFCC siege is coming days after the former governor held a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, at the State House.

It is reliably gathered that there is currently no movement in and around the house located at Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4 in the nation’s federal capital.

On Wednesday, a top source shared the photograph showing how operatives of the EFCC barricaded the access road to the Bello’s house.

The source said: “EFCC barricades Bello’ house in Abuja. No movement in the area as EFCC barricaded the house. They are yet to gain access.”

Although there was no immediate information available to the reason while the anti-graft agency stormed the former governor’s residence, it may be connected with the N84 billion fraud case against him which the EFCC is prosecuting.

The EFCC had charged the former governor with financial fraud to the tune of N84 billion.

The anti-graft commission in an amended charge, accused Bello of diverting N80 billion of state funds in September 2015, four months before he assumed office.

Recall that the EFCC had arraigned Bello’s nephew, Ali Bello, before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, for alleged money laundering to the tune of N10 billion belonging to the State government.

The State Government faulted the charge describing it as “ridiculous” and “laughable”, argued that it is impossible, as the former governor was not yet in a position to access or misappropriate state funds at said time.

The state government in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, had on February 7, 2024, accused the EFCC of being “infested with persons whose intents disagree with the noble intention of ‘Mr. President’ to defeat corruption in Nigeria.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.