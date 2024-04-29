Tinubu Best Thing To Happen To Northern Nigeria – Arewa Group

The Arewa Development Initiative (ADI) has assured President Bola Tinubu of the support of the North in future elections.

In a statement signed by its national coordinator, Hon. Muritala Garba, the group described President Tinubu as the best thing to happen to the North.

Garba said the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda is already being felt in the region, influencing the well-being and prosperity of citizens.

The group noted that the Infrastructure Fund is bolstering key areas such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, humanitarian, security and other sectors.

Garba noted that this current administration has shown the will to end insecurity and improve the economy with visible reforms and policies so far.

“President Tinubu has taken a bold step towards unifying the official and parallel markets’ exchange rates with the Central Bank collapsing the multiple official foreign exchange rates, thus promoting a more resilient and investor-friendly environment,” he said.

“Tinubu has made the fight against insecurity a top priority of his administration with comprehensive strategies already being implemented to address the root causes of these issues and ensure a safer, more secure Nigeria.

“Meanwhile, Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund is addressing the long-neglected infrastructural deficit in the north. The fund will handle critical national projects to promote growth, enhance local value-addition, create employment opportunities, and stimulate technological innovation and exports.

“Already, approval has been given for the upgrade of health facilities across the north and the construction of houses to alleviate the suffering of citizens.

“In a bid to ensure food sufficiency and tackle the increase in food prices in the country, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency on food security. He didn’t end there.

“The FG flagged off the cultivation of dry-season staple crops in Hadejia, Jigawa State. This project falls under the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agropocket (NAGS-AP) through the support of $134m loan facility from the African Development Bank (AfDB).

“We have also witnessed a revamped social investment and other humanitarian interventions. The Executive Orders to reduce the tax burden on several key economic sectors are yielding dividends.

“Besides, the President has given the zone a sense of belonging in his administration. Let’s start from the top, the VP, Speaker of the House of Reps, Deputy Senate President and SGF are all from the north.”

The Arewa Development Initiative, therefore, described detractors from the region as enemies of the nation who do not represent the other.

The group warned against the deliberate propagation of false narratives and the use of obscure groups to undermine the president’s achievements.

“In the face of the unfolding, we call on President Tinubu and his team to remain vigilant and resolute in their commitment to the nation’s progress.

“We urge the President to be wary of the propaganda campaigns being orchestrated against his administration and to stay focused on delivering on his promises to the Nigerian people.

“We urge our leader to work towards ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Nigeria. The administration must anticipate and counteract these moves to safeguard the progress and development of the nation.

“On our part, the President is assured of the support of the North should he present himself in the near future for a second term in office.”

