FIFA Approves Ademola Lookman Nationality Switch to Nigeria

FIFA has approved Leicester City winger Ademola Lookman changing his nationality to represent Nigeria instead of England, world soccer’s governing body said Thursday.

Lookman, who is on loan at Leicester from Leipzig, was part of England’s title win at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup.

The 24-year-old London native, who was born to Nigerian parents, has not played for England’s senior team.

Featured Image Credit: SkySports

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.