Dana Air: Northern Group Salutes Aviation Minister, Keyamo For Prioritising National Security

The Coalition of Northern Patriots (CNP) has hailed the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, for prioritising the safety and well-being of air travellers.

The group stated this in a statement signed by its president Kudu Mohammed in reaction to the suspension of the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) of Dana Airlines.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), on Wednesday, announced the airline’s suspension after its aircraft (MD82 with registration marks 5SN-BKI) skidded off the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos runway.

In reaction, Mohammed said Keyamo is restoring dignity and confidence to the sector with innovative reforms in line with global best practices, always promoting national security interest as a patriot.

Mohammed said in the aviation business that there is no margin for error. Hence, all protocols must be strictly adhered to, and that is what Keyamo has done.

“The suspension of the operations of Dana Airlines is a welcome development,” the statement said. “As we all know, this is the second time within two years that Dana Air’s AOC has been suspended over safety violations.

“In 2022, the airline’s operation was halted after the outcome of a financial and economic health audit carried out on the airline by the regulatory authority came out negative.

“This time around, though, thankfully, we have an Aviation Minister whose priority is the safety and well-being of travellers unafraid to make painful decisions for the good of the nation.

“We have a man who never compromises and strongly holds on to his principles. Mr Keyamo has already introduced some innovative reforms in line with global best practices. He has carried out a thorough cleansing of the polluted sector he inherited.

“We, therefore, pass a vote of confidence on his leadership. Of course, we are aware that he is not the most-loved minister due to his transparent and resolute approach.

“However, we want to let Mr Keyamo know that the masses are with him.”

The group, therefore, urged him to remain a fearless advocate of the masses and never to allow himself to be silenced by detractors.

