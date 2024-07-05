Mikel Arteta Sets To Sign Contract Extension At Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has dropped the strongest hint yet that he will sign a new contract at Arsenal by insisting he doesn’t “predict any issues happening” when talks take place.

The 42-year-old’s existing deal expires in the summer of 2025 and it was initially expected that negotiations would be held at the end of last season.

However, all parties have prioritised planning for the next campaign instead and Arteta has assembled nine players not involved in either Euro 2024 or the Copa América for a summer training camp in Marbella.

Speaking to ESPN from the Spanish city in an exclusive interview, Arteta said: “There is no update [on his contract] at the moment. The thing that hasn’t changed is how happy I am and how valued I feel here and how much I love representing this club.

“Things happen in a natural way and our relationship is that good that I don’t predict any issues happening. But things have to develop in the right way and it will happen.”

Pushed on whether clarity over his future would help demonstrate stability for future signings, Arteta continued: “I understand that but the focus now is ‘OK, how we can improve things around the team, how we can improve now the things in the transfer window that we have.’ We have time to sit down and discuss that.”

Arsenal are monitoring Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, sources have told ESPN, but are yet to make any fresh moves in the market.