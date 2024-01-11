SuperSport Makes U-turn, To Air 52 AFCON Matches

Connect with us

In a dramatic u-turn, Multichoice, the parent company of DStv, has rescinded its easier announcement that it wouldn’t be broadcasting the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament holding in Cote d’Ivoire, saying Nigerian football fans will now be able to watch all 52 matches on Supersport pay-TV, GOtv Nigeria has confirmed.

The AFCON 2023 is scheduled to hold from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Last Wednesday, the South African broadcasting outfit announced it wouldn’t be broadcasting on its platform because it failed to secure the broadcasting rights of the continent’s biggest footballing event for its SuperSport channels.

However, making a U-turn on its earlier decision a week after via X handle, @Starving announced that it will broadcast all the 52 matches on Supersports.

“🇳🇬No gree for anybody! Watch all 52 matches of the #afcon2023 on @supersports,” it tweeted.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will kick-off their campaign against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, January 14 at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé where they will look to turn the leaf following a string of underwhelming performances in the build-up to the continental spectacle.

