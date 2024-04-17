Connect with us

News

Court Affirms Ganduje’s Suspension

Published

Kano State High Court has affirmed the suspension of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The court, while granting an ex parte order, also restrained Ganduje from further parading himself as a member of the party.

The order was granted by Justice Usman Malam Na’abba, on Tuesday.

The order followed an ex parte motion filed Haladu Gwanjo and Laminu Sani by their counsel Ibrahim Sa’ad.

The plaintiffs, who identified as executive members of APC Ganduje ward, said they brought the motion on behalf of the executive members of the ward.

Gwanjo, who identified as the party’s ward Legal Adviser, was the one that announced the suspension of Ganduje two days ago.

Subsequently, the court ordered, that henceforth, Ganduje should desist from presiding over all affairs of the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC.

The State Working Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano had announced the suspension of ward party leaders who earlier announced the suspension of Ganduje.

But APC Chairman in Dawakin Tofa Local Government , Inusa Suleiman Dawanau, told newsmen that those behind the act were caught in anti-party activities, with records of their meetings with the ruling opposition exposed.

