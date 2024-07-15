Connect with us

LG Polls: PDP Wins All Seats In Adamawa, Delta

Published

Ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the seats in Adamawa and Delta States in last Saturday’s local government elections.

In the results released yesterday by the state electoral commissions in the two states showed that the PDP won all the 21 chairmanship seats in Adamawa.

The party repeated the same feat in Delta, winning all 24 chairmanship seats in Adamawa.

The Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC) said the party also clinched all the councillorship positions.

The commission, in a statement, returned all PDP candidates as elected chairmen.

It invited the elected chairmen to its headquarters today to collect their certificates of returns.

Twelve political parties participated in the election

Alhaji Mohammed Umar, Chairman ADSIEC announced Those elected as follows. The winners are Akham Jaloh (Demsa), Shuaibu Babas (Fufore), Farouk Mohammed (Ganye), Adamu Umaru Dala (Girei) and Mark Ishaya (Gombi).

Others are Guyuk – Barr. Kassah D. Shalom Gobi, Hong – Inuwa Usman, Jada – Salihu Mahmud Sa’o, Lamurde – Bulus Daniel, Madagali – Simon Musa Shashi, Maiha – Abubakar Mustapha, Mayo – Belwa Umar Nashong, Michika – Dan Biyu Paul Tumba, Mubi North – Musa Hassan, Mubi South – Hamidu A Jingi and Numan – Innocent Koto.

The rest are Shelleng -Abubakar Musa Abba, Song – Idris Yahaya, Toungo – Sulaiman Gangkuba, Yola North – Jibril Ibrahim and Yola South – Salihu Usman Malkohi.

In Delta State, the returning officer and DSIEC chairman, Dr. Jerry Agbaike, said the Allied People’s Movement (APM) won a ward in Oshimili South local government area.

