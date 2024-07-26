Oshiomhole killed Nigeria’s textile and garment industry – Union Officials reveal

Officials of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) have declared that the former governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, killed Nigeria’s textile and garment industry during his tenure as union president.

Oshiomhole is a former president of the NUTGTWN after which he became the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

According to sources within the union, hundreds of textile factories were forced to close their doors under Oshiomhole’s leadership.

The officials said despite the decline in the industry’s fortunes, Oshiomhole continued to present himself as the union’s president, perpetuating what they describe as a fraudulent facade until he moved on to a leadership role at the NLC.

They criticized Oshiomhole for his alleged mismanagement and for failing to address the industry’s challenges, which they say led to the near-collapse of the union and the sector as a whole.

”When I see him on TV proferring economic solutions, I just laugh. This was a man who singlehandedly killed the Nigerian textile and garment industry due to his greed and lust for power.

”The union died but he continued to present himself as a president of a non-existent union. He successfully perpetuated the fraud until he got to leadership at NLC,” one of the leaders revealed while pleading to remain anonymous for fear of being victimised.