Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and Campaign Council fulfil N71,000,000 APC Anambra Donation

Senator Ubah, a leading aspirant for the upcoming Gubernatorial primary of the APC in Anambra state has brought with him a large following and a strong grassroots network that has bolstered the party’s presence in the State.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and his campaign council in showing capacity has fulfilled its pledge of 71 Million naira towards enhancing the party’s effectiveness In the state. With the fulfillment of this pledge the Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has seen a significant increase in strength and support.

This strength and support has become noticeable since his entrance into the party. APC Anambra before now was not so strong as most stakeholders and party members have always complained about the lack of a reward system which has made the party in the state to loose followers in the past, a situation Senator Ubah has changed for good.

The total sum received includes the donation of 50 million naira by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, 5 million naira by Princess Esom Nwafor Orizu, 5 million naira by Prince Emeka Egwuekwe (Apakata Onyi Enugwu-Agidi), 5 million naira by Chief Chinedu Okeke (Ekwe Ogidi), three million naira by lord Michael Mbanefo, two million naira by Arinze Awogu (Ikemba Front) and one million naira by Hon. Acobarry Chukwuma_

Senator Ubah has demonstrated his commitment to the APC through his generous donation of fifty million naira to the party. This substantial contribution will help to fund various party activities and initiatives, as well as solidifying his position as a key player within the party.

Senator Ubah’s donation, have also encouraged several of his supporters who also stepped out to show their support for the APC. These contributions have not only provided much-needed financial support for the party but have also helped to rally support and enthusiasm among party members and supporters. It is also important to note that Senator Ubah and his aforementioned supporters have all fulfilled their pledges.

Furthermore, it’s evident that Senator Ifeanyi revolutionary movement to revamp APC in Anambra State since his entrance into the party by achieving what no one has done since the party’s formation in Anambra, speak volumes of his good intentions for the party.

You may recall that Senator Ubah also donated Keke Napep to all Chairmen, provided motorcycles, generators, and branded uniforms to party faithful, bankrolled the first colloquium in Anambra, where he invited all National Working Committee members and the National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Senator Ubah has also organized the largest empowerment program for the people of Anambra South and party faithfuls were also beneficiaries to it.

Overall, the entrance of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah into the APC has had a transformative effect on the party in Anambra State. His leadership, financial support, and strong network of supporters have helped to strengthen the party’s presence in the state and position it for success in future elections. With Senator Ubah and his supporters on board, the APC in Anambra State is poised for continued growth and success.