Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Big Story

Sanusi II Reinstated As Kano Emir

Published

New Emir of Kano Muhamadu Sanusi II ( 2nd R) is dressed by the Kingmakers, a traditional role charged with officially dressing the king, during his coronation in Kano, Kano State, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde (NIGERIA - Tags: POLITICS ROYALS)

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II has been reinstated as the Emir of Kano, Leadership reports.

This decision followed the Kano State House of Assembly’s resolution to dethrone the current Emir and also dismantle the four new Emirates in the State established under a controversial 2019 law.

Though it has not been officially announced,  good authority has it that Sanusi II has been reinstated, and is expected in Kano on Friday.

According to credible inside sources, “So certainly with the passage of the Bill, Sanusi automatically stands reinstated. No need for confirmation, the thing to is wait for the Governor to assent to it.”

The then restructuring of the Kano Emirate is seen as a political manoeuvre to diminish the influence of then Emir Sanusi II, a vocal critic of the former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje administration. The creation of the new emirates fragmented the authority of the old Kano Emirate Council, diluting its power and influence.

Meanwhile, the Majority Leader of the Kano State House of Assembly, Lawan Hussaini Chediyar Yan Gurasa, who sponsored the Amendment Bill, shortly after Thursday’s session, revealed to journalists that, “the bill has been sent to the governor for assent, now there is no longer an active Emir in Kano in all the five Emirates; Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye. The law now provides the governor to call on the traditional kingmakers to choose a new king.”

Also reports that all the district heads elevated or appointed under the repealed law are to revert to their previous positions.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Hunger More Alarming Under Tinubu Gov’t, Kano Emir Tells First Lady

Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has urged Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to convey the message of the teeming populace about...

February 12, 2024

News

Sanusi Advice Nigerians: Don’t Allow President, Govs Intimidate You

After an assessment of present developments in the country, the 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, has said Nigerians take too much...

August 17, 2023

News

Subsidy: I’m Sorry for the Next President – Sanusi

The deposed Emir of Kano and vice chairman, Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency, Lamido Sanusi, has expressed his compassion for the next president that will...

October 16, 2022

News

No Regrets Over My Removal as Emir of Kano – Sanusi

Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, former Emir of Kano, says he will continue to speak and air his views to defend and rebuild Nigeria, Daily Trust...

August 7, 2022

Copyright ©