News

Sanusi Advice Nigerians: Don’t Allow President, Govs Intimidate You

Published

After an assessment of present developments in the country, the 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, has said Nigerians take too much rubbish from politicians who take them for granted.

He urged Nigerians not to allow themselves to be intimidated by the president, governors in any way.
Sanusi, whose observation was contained in a viral video, also asdvised the masses not to be intimidated by political leader.

According to him, if the politicians are not held to account, coming generations may have no country to call theirs.

Sanusi, who was former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, said that most Nigerians did not go into politics, does not make them inferior, lamenting that Nigerians were too afraid in their comfort zones.

He said: “We cannot be intimidated by somebody because you are a president or you are a governor and we cannot tell you that you are wrong.

“We have chosen different parts. If I had gone into politics, at least given the people that have access to be president in Nigeria, I could have become president or I could be governor.

“That I choose not to go into politics does not mean I’m a subordinate human being. This is what we all have to learn as Nigerians.

“We take too much rubbish, and we are all too afraid in our comfort zones. By the time these guys might have finished with us, our children will not have anywhere to call a nation.

“The only way to retrieve our nation and give our children the future they deserve is, if you are not in politics, you must hold those in politics to account.

“It is not a comfortable situation to be in. When people are incompetent and they don’t like you, you wear their dislike as a badge of honour.

“You can’t be comfortable and feel normal in a distortional environment. And for the young people, do not fail. This is your country, this is your future. Help us build this country.

