Sanusi: Naira Redesign Will Hurt Politicians More Than Ordinary Nigerians

The 14th Emir of Kano and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, has asked Nigerians to support the cashless policy, Daily Trust reports.

In a social media post on Monday, Sanusi urged people to be careful and not fall for the manipulation of politicians.

He added that the policy was not new, saying it has been in the pipeline for over ten years.

Criticising politicians, Sanusi said the policy has made their loot useless and worthless.

“This policy (naira redesign policy) has been under way for more than 10 years. And Nigeria is ripe for the policy since we have way of transaction apart from physical currency (bank notes or coins).”

“My second advice is that Nigerians should be careful with what politicians say. Politicians will suffer more from the policy not ordinary Nigerians. They spend four years looting public funds and torturing their people, yet when another election round comes, they bring the money to buy votes and security apparatus and INEC officials; and sponsor thugs to destabilize elections process.

“The policy would reduce rigging and similar activities during election. If you want to give an INEC official, a police officer or a judge some money, send via banks where it can easily be identified.

“Nigerians should welcome this new policy as it will give them a chance to vote whom they like, not those who can hire thugs or buy votes during elections. In the past those with highest loot were the ones to rig their way to power. Now even if someone stashed some money, it useless as the notes have been changed.”

