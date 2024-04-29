Rivers: Nigerians in Diaspora urge President Tinubu to call FCT Minister to order

A group in the United Kingdom, Nigerians in Diaspora Coalition, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to order the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to order in the political turmoil in Rivers state.

In a statement made available to the press, the group’s president, Dr Afolabi Niyi, stated that the FCT minister’s actions in Rivers state threaten democracy, hence the need for the FCT minister to be called to order.

“The political turmoil in Rivers state has assumed a dangerous dimension. Based on our findings, the FCT Minister has refused to sheath the sword. This action has threatened the institution of democracy in the State. For whatever it is worth, the FCT Minister must allow peace in the State.”

The statement further averred that Nyesom Wike and his allies in the State have taken laws into their own hands and are using the instrument of state power to intimidate and harass the governor of Rivers State into submission.

“what is happening in Rivers state is a gang-up against democracy led by the FCT minister and his allies at the local government areas and the state house of assembly. That the federal government has elected to disregard the actions of these shenanigans is worrisome. The level of harassment and disruption to governance is unprecedented. This anomaly should not be allowed to stand at the risk of making Nigeria a laughing stock globally.”

The group averred that the bone of contention is about the control of the resources of the State.

“The president must rise to the occasion. Rivers State has a duly elected governor who is empowered by the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to administer resources for the benefit of the people of the Ssate. There are no constitutional provisions for ex-governors in administering a state.”

“The resources of the State belongs to the people and no individual can lay claim to it under whatever guise. The FCT Minister, a former governor of the State, still has his eyes on the state resources in the attempt to continue in office by proxy even after the expiration of his tenure as governor.”

“As a group, we call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call his minister to order. The minister has a job in the federal capital territory, where he administers like a mini-god. It is best he concentrates on his job and allow the governor of Rivers state the space to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.”

“We must admit that democracy is under threat in Rivers state. The FCT Minister has acted in a very dishonourable manner, and the federal government should not be seen as an accomplice in the dance of shame in River State.”

The group also proposed the enactment of a law that bans former governors from undue interference in their states after leaving office.

“The situation in Rivers State calls for concern on the level of interference by former governors in their states. Their actions are undemocratic, and we can’t profess to practise democracy as a country. Yet, a few individuals would practise dictatorship, as is evident in the case of Rivers state.”

“The time for the president to act is now, at the risk of the FCT Minister and his allies turning the State into a war zone. The FCT Minister is not above the law. Political rascality should not be entertained under any guise if we are desirous of making progress as a country.”

“As a group, we are confident that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will rise to the occasion by calling the FCT Minister to order. His actions in the political impasse in Rivers state are embarrassing and undemocratic.”

It would be recalled that the Governor of Rivers state, Sim Fubara, has been having a running battle with the former governor over control of the State, a situation that led to the signing of a peace pact by the warring parties in the State at the behest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in December 2023.

