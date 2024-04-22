Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Appeal Court Fails To Hear EFCC Suit Against Order Restraining Ex-Kogi Governor’s Arrest

Published

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday did not sit to hear the appeal lodged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the order of a Kogi High Court which restrained the anti-graft agency from arresting the immediate-past governor, Yahaya Bello, Daily Trust reports.

The Kogi court, in a ruling on April 17, restrained the EFCC from arresting, detaining and prosecuting Bello.

The judge, I.A Jamil, gave the order in a two-hour judgment delivered in suit no HCL/68/M/2020 in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, on Wednesday.

The judgment coincided with the siege to Bello’s home in Abuja by EFCC operatives in a bid to arrest him.

The EFCC is seeking to arraign the former governor on 19 counts bordering on alleged money laundering, breach of trust and misappropriation of funds to the tune of N80.2 billion.

The anti-graft agency, determined to get Bello to face the law for his alleged crime, approached the Federal High Court in Abuja on the same day to get an arrest warrant.

The warrant was issued following an ex parte motion filed by the EFCC.

In his ruling on the motion, Justice Emeka Nwite also directed that the former governor be produced before him on Thursday, April 18, for arraignment.

He said, “It is hereby ordered as follows:

That an order of this honourable court is hereby made directing and/or issuing a warrant for the immediate arrest of the defendant to bring him before this honourable court for arraignment.

“That case is adjourned until April 18 for arraignment.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Cubana Chief Priest Pleads Not Guilty, Granted ₦10m Bail

Popular Instagram celebrity Pascal Okechukwu also known as Cubana Chief Priest has pleaded not guilty for alleged naira abuse. He pleaded not guilty to...

6 days ago

News

EFCC Seeks Arrest of Ex-NDDC Boss For Alleged N3.6bn Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, prayed Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi,...

February 3, 2024

News

New EFCC Chair Olukoyede Bans Sting Operations At Night

The new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has directed that sting operations at night time be stopped in...

November 2, 2023

Columns

May The New EFCC Helmsman, Ola Olukayode Not Go The Way Of His Predecessors – By Ibrahim Gaddafi Tanko

Before the return of Nigeria to democracy in 1999, the country had no full-fledged agency saddled with the responsibility of fighting graft and other...

October 24, 2023

Copyright ©