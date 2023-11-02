Connect with us

New EFCC Chair Olukoyede Bans Sting Operations At Night

The new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has directed that sting operations at night time be stopped in all the Commands of the Commission.

According to a statement by the EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the directive is in line with the newly-reviewed procedures on arrest and bail of suspects by the anti-graft agency.

Olukoyede gave the directive in Abuja on Wednesday in reaction to the arrest of 69 suspected internet fraudsters by operatives of the Ibadan Zonal of the Commission in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The EFCC said already, many of the suspects duly profiled by the Ibadan Command have been released, while profiling of suspects yet un-released will be completed, without further delay.

The Commission assured the public that it will not relent in its adherence to the rule of law, in the exercise of its mandate.

