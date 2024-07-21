BREAKING: Biden Bows To Pressure, Quits Presidential Race

President Joe Biden of the United States has withdrawn from the November 5 election after weeks of pressure.

Biden, 81, served as deputy of Barack Obama, during his two terms as America’s number one citizen.

Like Obama and other Democrats, Biden lined up behind Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Presidential election won by President Donald Trump.

Four years later, Biden defeated Trump who was seeking reelection. Then 77, he had made history as the oldest person to be elected into the Oval Office.

However, his presidency has been marred with controversies, especially on account of ill-health and fitness.

The issue reached its height after Trump defeated him by a wide margin in a presidential debate some weeks ago.

Biden had consistently resisted pressure to quit until he announced it in a post on his X handle, on Sunday.

While announcing his decision to step down, Biden said he would remain as President and Commander-in-Chief until his term ends in January 2025.

“Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a Nation.”

“Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today.

“I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.

“I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision. For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me.

“I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America.”

