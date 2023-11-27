Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Army Says 13 Hostages Back In Israel, Four More En Route

Published

The Israeli army said Sunday that 13 released hostages were back on Israeli territory, and another four were on their way to Egypt.

Twelve were headed to a military base near the southern city of Beersheva accompanied by Israeli special forces, it said in a statement, while one had been flown directly to hospital.

In a statement, Sorocca hospital in Beersheva confirmed receiving an 84-year-old female hostage who was flown in by helicopter, saying she was undergoing tests, but without elaborating.

Four additional hostages were on their way to the Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, it added.

The hostages released on Sunday are 13 Israeli women and children, one man with Russian-Israeli citizenship and three Thai nationals, according to statements from different governments involved.

According to a list issued by the Israeli prime minister’s office, there were nine children and four women among the released Israelis, including a four-year-old girl called Abigail whose case had been highlighted by US President Joe Biden.

Three family groups made up 10 of the people who were on the list.

AFP

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

US President Biden Weeps Over Deaths Of 11 Americans After Hamas Attacks On Israel

On Monday, a sorrowful US President Joe Biden once more denounced Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel that resulted in the deaths of 11 Americans....

October 10, 2023

News

Fighting Ongoing As Number Of Terrorists Infiltrate Israel From Gaza – Israeli Army

The Israeli army said Saturday that a “number of terrorists have infiltrated” Israel from the Gaza Strip after dozens of rockets were fired from...

October 7, 2023

News

Biden: Antisemitism Must be Confronted to Restore the Soul of America

President Joe Biden has appealed to citizens to remember, speak out, as well as act to restore the soul of America together. Biden stated...

April 6, 2023

News

Trump ‘Shocked’ By Indictment But ‘Ready To Fight’

Following his historic indictment on criminal charges, Donald Trump was preparing Friday to go where no former US president has gone before — a...

April 1, 2023

Copyright ©