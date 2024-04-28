Kano Commission of inquiry on recovery of public assets set to hold inaugural sitting Monday

The judicial commission of inquiry on public properties and assets established by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State to probe the previous administration led by former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has scheduled its inaugural session for Monday, 29th April 2024.

The commission’s secretary, Salisu Mustapha, said this in a letter addressed to the Director General Media and Publicity on Saturday.

Mustapha specified that the session will take place at High Court No. 3 within the Audu Bako Secretariat on Monday 29th April, 2024 by 10.am prompt.

Earlier this month, Governor Yusuf inaugurated two judicial commissions of inquiry (JCI) to investigate instances of misappropriation of public properties and assets, political violence, and missing persons between 2015 and 2023.

During the inauguration of the JCI members, Governor Yusuf pledged to hold accountable anyone found culpable, emphasizing his commitment to uncovering and prosecuting those responsible for political violence in the state before and during previous elections.

The governor urged the Commission to thoroughly investigate cases of misappropriated public properties and assets during the tenure of immediate past administration.

He instructed the commission members to uphold their integrity, remain true to their oath, and serve the people of Kano State by ensuring justice is served. Governor Yusuf clarified that the initiative was not politically motivated or directed at any individual but rather a response to the mandate of the people of Kano State.

You may recall that Justices of the State High Courts, Farouq Lawan Adamu and Zuwaira Yusuf a long with other eminent personalities were selected and appointed as chairmen and members of the two commissions of inquiry respectively.

