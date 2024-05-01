Rivers: PDP Group Dismisses Purported Suspension of Rep. Abiante As Child’s Play

The PDP National Solidarity Vanguard (PDP-NSV) has dismissed the purported suspension of the member representing Andoni/Opobo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante.

In a statement signed by its national president Comrade Rowland Ovie, the group described the suspension as unlawful, baseless and something of a child’s play.

Ovie said the acclaimed ward executives from Ngor Ward 1, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State are impostors and not even members of the party.

He added that Abiante is a time-tested party loyalist who has always stood for justice, equity and good governance hence his support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The group, therefore, commended the lawmaker for standing by Governor Fubara who is one of the life-wire of the PDP in Nigeria today.

“The purported suspension of Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante by some unknown persons claiming to be members of our great party is not only unlawful but laughable,” the statement said.

“It is another political escapade gone wrong. We know those behind this show of shame and their paymasters. We are glad also that Nigerians know them as well.

“Abiante is a highly principled man known for his honesty, integrity and knack for justice and good governance. He is not one to be easily bullied.

“Due to his strong principles and high moral values, he has shown massive support for Governor Fubara. He believes in the governor’s philosophies and leadership model.

“We, therefore, commend the lawmaker for standing on the side of truth and the masses. He remains a bonafide member of the PDP and one of the party’s strongest pillars in Rivers.

“It is, however, unfortunate that those who have thrown away every iota of honour in them are now going after genuine patriots within the party. We call on all party men and women to expel ‘the bull in the China shop.’

“We also urge the general public to ignore his purported suspension as they are antics of frustrated politicians, particularly in Andoni and Rivers State who are discomforted by his towering political profile.”

