Hunger More Alarming Under Tinubu Gov’t, Kano Emir Tells First Lady

Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has urged Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to convey the message of the teeming populace about the hunger and starvation in the country to the President, saying the hardship is more alarming.

The Emir made the call when the first lady paid him a courtesy visit at his palace on Monday.

Mrs Tinubu visited Kano to attend the opening of a Faculty of Law building at Maryam Abacha American University named after her.

The emir said, “Although we have several means of communicating to the government on our needs and request, your way and means is the surest way that you would tell the President the actual happenings in the country.

“The hunger and starvation, though didn’t start with this government, the situation has become more alarming and needs urgent attention.”

In the same vein, Aminu Ado Bayero, explained that, “the issues of insecurity is another serious problem we are facing. I know your government inherited it, but something more seriously should be done to take care of the threats.

“We are receiving series of messages from our people. One of such message is the much talks about relocation of CBN and FAAN to Lagos, I think the Government should come out clean on this matter and talk to Nigerians in the languages they would understand.

“Do more enlightenment on this matter. I for one cannot tell the actual intentions of the government, we should be made to actually understand why the relocation of the CBN and FAAN offices are now to Lagos.

Bayero, while commending the first lady for her care on the wellbeing and welfare of the children, advised her to actualize her Renewed Hope Initiative Pet Programme, adding that the programme, if fully achieved, would free the underprivileged people from the shackles of problems.

Expressing worries about girl child education, the emir urged Mrs Tinubu to look at the issue critically and make sure that the issue is tackled without any problems.

He commended her for supporting people of Plateau during the crisis in the state, urging that a similar gesture should be extended to all and sundry.

In her entourage on the courtesy visit were the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, FCT Minister of State, Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, among others.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.