Tinubu is President in Waiting – Yahaya Bello

Governor of Kogi State and the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Friday said the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is “president in waiting”.

He stated this while speaking with State House reporters after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The visit was to thank the president and present an album of some of the projects he commissioned on December 29, 2022.

Governor Bello said Tinubu remained a good product who had already sold himself to get votes of Nigerians on February 25, stressing that they would “joyfully escort him to the villa on May 29, 2023 by the special grace of God.”

When asked about the chances of the APC presidential candidate having gone around the country to campaign for him, Bello said: “Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu has 21 governors, APC governors. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has touched lives of Nigerians across the board. He is a performer. He is a builder. He built human beings, he builds nations. And he has started telling us exactly what is going to do. And his administration, by the special grace of God, is going to be more run by the younger generation. And you know, surely that the younger generation constitute the quantum number of voters in this coming election.

“We are more enlightened. We know that Bola Ahmed Tinubu knows the road. And we are ready to follow that person who knows the road, which is Bola Ahmed Tinubu . And thank God that is a candidate of President Muhammadu Buhari. And that is why you can see that President Muhammadu Buhari is already campaigning for him, that he will continue where he will stop. To continue to add to the value of what he has put on ground.

“So, the issue of any other person campaigning against him, I mean, you are only making him to be more popular. He is already a good product that has sold himself. He has distinguished himself and we are all 100% ready to vote Bola Ahmed Tinubu, come 25th of February, 2023. And we will joyfully escort him to the villa on May 29 2023 by the special grace of God. Jagaban is just a president in waiting by the special grace of God. Thank you very much.”

On why he executed legacy projects in Kogi, the governor said: “Once there is infrastructure, businesses will run. People will mind their business without necessarily waiting for government. And that is the only thing we can do for the people. And that is why we are elected into this office. And that is what I will continue to do till the last day I leave office.”