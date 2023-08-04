Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Only ‘Legitimate’ Niger Government Has The Authority To Sever Military Links – France

Published

French presidential election candidate for the En Marche ! movement Emmanuel Macron gestures as he gives a speech during a campaign meeting in Marseille, southern France, on April 1, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / BERTRAND LANGLOIS (Photo credit should read BERTRAND LANGLOIS/AFP/Getty Images)

France on Friday rejected the Niger junta’s attempt to revoke bilateral military agreements, claiming that only the nation’s “legitimate” leadership was qualified to do so.

The French foreign ministry responded to the junta in Niamey’s announcement that it was terminating military cooperation agreements with Paris by saying that the “legal framework of France’s defence agreement with Niger is based on accords that were signed with the legitimate Nigerien authorities.”

Recall that the military junta in Niger Republic cut off ties with Nigeria, France, and other countries on Friday, after the peace talks delegates sent by the Economic Community of West Africa States failed.

According to a report on Friday by Radio France International, the “delegation from the ECOWAS arrived in Niamey, with the aim of establishing a dialogue with the junta in order to obtain the return to constitutional order. The first contacts on site were positive.

“But at the end of the evening, the CNSP spoke through the voice of Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane, the same who spoke on July 26, when the soldiers announced that they had overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum.

Also, the Niger Coup leaders, on Thursday, revoked a raft of military cooperation agreements with France.

The country further suspended broadcasts of French state-funded international news outlets France 24 and RFI earlier on Thursday – drawing condemnation from the French foreign ministry.

A decision about the revocation of five military deals with France dating between 1977 and 2020 was read out on national television late on Thursday by junta representative, Amadou Abdramane, Reuters reports.

Abdramane added that a diplomatic notice will be sent to France to that effect. There was no immediate response from France.

Some locals have accused the former colonial ruler of interfering in their affairs.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

Africa

Niger: Coupists Request Assistance From Russia As ECOWAS Considers Military Action

In response to military threats from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the coup plotters in the Republic of Niger have asked...

5 days ago

Africa

ECOWAS Give Niger Junta One Week To Relinquish Power Or Face Military Action

The military junta in Niger was given one week to relinquish control by West African leaders on Sunday. They also imposed immediate financial sanctions...

5 days ago

Africa

Tinubu To Host ECOWAS Special Meeting On Niger Coup

President Bola Tinubu will on Sunday host a special meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) over the political impasse in...

6 days ago

Big Story

President Bola Tinubu Emerges ECOWAS Chairman

In a unanimous endorsement that signals the trust and confidence reposed in him by his counterparts, President Bola Tinubu emerged the new Chairman of...

July 9, 2023

Copyright ©