Niger Junta Interrupts water And Electricity To The French Embassy

The French Embassy in Niamey’s electricity and water supply have been shut off by the Niger junta, and food deliveries are no longer permitted, according to several social media accounts cited by the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

According to reports, the junta also reportedly carried out similar actions at French consulates in Zinder, Tera, Oualam, Ayorou, Dosso, Niamey, and other locations.

President, National Support Committee for the CNSP Elh Issa Hassoumi Boureima, asked all partners of the French bases in Niger to suspend all fuel supplies of water, electricity and food products.

“We ask Nigelec and SPEN (SEEN)) to cut off water and electricity in the French Embassy, in the French consulates of Zinder and Niamey,” he was quoted to have said.

“In addition, any partners who continue to help the French in the process of supplying the goods and services will be considered enemies of the sovereign people.”

The reports came after a two-day deadline given by the military junta to the French ambassador, Sylvain Itte, to leave Nigerien territory.

Relations between the Niger’s junta and several western powers, including the West African bloc ECOWAS, have soured since the coup on July 26.

However, authorities in Paris were quick to reject the order against its ambassador by Friday evening, insisting that France did not recognise the military rulers’ authority.

