Cubana Chief Priest, EFCC Agrees To Settle Out Of Court

Popular celebrity bartender and businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, is exploring an out-of-court settlement with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with respect to the charge of Naira abuse levelled against him by the anti-graft agency at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

His lawyer, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, disclosed this to trial judge, Justice Kehinde Ogundare at the proceedings on Thursday.

The defence counsel also told the court that parties have applied that the matter be settled pursuant to the provisions of section 14(2) of the EFCC Act.

Chikaosolu said that if the EFCC confirms the position as true, then there will be a need to apply for a withdrawal of the defence’s preliminary objection to allow for a reconciliation.

The EFCC prosecutor, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari, confirmed the position as stated by the defence counsel and told the court that the Commission was still considering the application.

Following this confirmation, the defence counsel then applied for a withdrawal of the preliminary objection and with no objections from the prosecution and the court granted same.

Justice Ogundare subsequently adjourned the case until June 5, for a report of settlement.

