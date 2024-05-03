Court Vacates Arrest Warrant Against Fubara’s Chief of Staff, Edieson Ehi, Others on Terrorism Charges

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Sitting in Abuja, has set aside an order for the arrest of Edison Ehie, Chief of Staff to River State governor, Sim Fubara.

Others also affected by the order are Jinjiri Bala, Happy Bennett, Progress Joseph, Adokiye Oyagiri and Chibuike Peter.

The Chief of Staff and others were dragged before the court for act of terrorism.

Shortly after the charge was filed against them, they were declared wanted by the court.

But in an order of the court dated April 25, 2024, the court sets aside the order.

According to Justice Nwite, the order was made without jurisdiction.

Justice Nwite said, “That the order made by this Honourable Court on the 31st day of January, 2024 for the Warrant of Arrest of the Defendants/Applicants and to have them declared wanted is made without jurisdiction and same is hereby set aside.”

Counsel to the respondents, Oluwile Aladedoye, had argued that the court should stay execution of the judgement pending the hearing and determination of the motion seeking to set aside their warrant of arrest.

