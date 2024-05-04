Late Dr. Kabo: The Tragedy of a Nation Called Nigeria – PAAU VC

Prof. Marietu Ohunene Tenuche, Vice Chancellor Prince Audu Abubakar University, Kogi state has described the death of Professor Sarinus Ettor Kabo Esq, a professor in the faculty of law killed by armed bandits as a great loss to the institution and Nigeria at large.

Tearful Tenuche who graced the moot court procession in honour of the late professor, condemned the circumstances leading to Kabo’s death as she called for an end to insecurity challenges in Nigeria.

“When you hear news about insecurity and armed bandits attacks, you will think it is far and will never get to you, but here we are today mourning our very own”

“What has happened to Kabo today is the tragedy of a nation called Nigeria”

She went further to sympathize with the law faculty, the wife and his family members.

Colleagues and NBA Chairman Kogi state chapter, took time to describe the late professor as a good man and his demise have left a big vacuum.

The late professor Kabo was killed by armed bandits while returning to Kogi state from Taraba in Benue state.

Kabo will finally be buried in Gboloko Bassa in Dekina local government his home town later today.

