Benue NASS, Federal Appointees Laud President Tinubu On Key Reforms, Ganduje On Exemplary Leadership in APC

As we approach the first anniversary of this record-setting and trailblazing administration, we wish to reinstate our support and commitment to His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu as God’sent to our nation. As leaders from Benue, we want to also express our unreserved appreciation and commendation for the remarkable reforms implemented by Mr President.

Since assuming office, President Tinubu has demonstrated unwavering commitment to transforming our nation’s economy, governance, and social landscape. His bold and visionary leadership has given us hope for a brighter future.

The recent reforms in the oil and gas sector, aimed at attracting investments, promoting local content, and enhancing efficiency, are a testament to the President’s dedication to economic growth and diversification. The removal of fuel subsidies, unification of the exchange rate, and establishment of the Economic Council have sent a clear message to the world: Nigeria is open for business and ready for meaningful partnerships.

We applaud President Tinubu’s administration for its tireless efforts to; enhance transparency and accountability in governance; promote economic inclusivity and empowerment; strengthen our nation’s institutions and infrastructure and foster a culture of collaboration and unity among Nigerians

Mr. President, your reforms have ignited a new sense of hope and optimism among our people. We are confident that your leadership will continue to inspire and drive progress, ensuring a prosperous and secure future for our beloved nation.

Similarly, we want to celebrate a leader who has demonstrated exceptional vision, dedication, and passion for our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). His Excellency, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has proven himself to be an exemplary chairman, guiding our party with wisdom, integrity, and inclusivity.

Under his leadership, the APC has experienced unprecedented growth, unity, and electoral success. His tireless efforts to reconcile party members, promote internal democracy, and foster a culture of inclusivity have strengthened our party’s foundation and expanded our reach.

Governor Ganduje’s exemplary leadership has been marked by: unwavering commitment to party supremacy; decisive action in resolving internal conflicts; innovative approaches to party mobilization and outreach as well as selfless dedication to the party’s growth and success

His leadership has inspired a new generation of party members, and his door-to-door engagement with stakeholders has rekindled hope and enthusiasm among our supporters.

We applaud the remarkable achievements of these two icons. We stand solidly behind them and pledge our support for your continued success.

Long live the All Progressives Congress!

Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

Long live President Bola Ahmed Tinubu!

Signed,

Hon. Philip Agbese,

Spokesman, Benue NASS Caucus, Federal Appointees

15th May 2024