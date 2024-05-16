Tajudeen Abass continues to impress, exceeds expectations – Reps Deputy Spokesman

Rep Phillip Agbese, the deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, has stated that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abass has performed creditably well.

Hon. Agbese made this known during a media parley with select journalists recently in his office. He stated that the Speaker has surpassed expectations at the saddle of leadership in the past year despite the challenges of such a sensitive office.

“As you all are aware, the House of Representatives has been proactive in the business of legislation under the leadership of Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abass since he was elected as the Speaker. He has exhibited strong leadership qualities that have improved the quality of debates and resolutions. This is what leadership entails.”

“I believe the generality of the members of the House of Representatives have keyed into his vision for transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement. The focus of the House of Representatives under the leadership of Rt Hon Tajudeen Abass is centred on legislative reforms, improving the efficiency of the House, strengthening the committee system, and enhancing legislative-executive relationships.”

Hon. Agbese also stated that the House is happy with the giant strides recorded so far and an indication of what to expect in the coming years.

“This 10th Assembly means business. As the deputy spokesperson of the House, I can authoritatively say that a lot has been done to restore public confidence through the entrenchment of transparency and accountability. Issues are placed in proper perspectives. This is a first, and we are proud of this modest achievement in less than a year.”

“Rt Hon Tajudeen Abass is an epitome of humility. He listens and allows for constructive criticism. His background as an intellectual has come in handy, hence the notable achievements he has recorded so far. He is not the type that lords his opinion on others. Under his leadership, constructive engagement is achieved. Every member of the House of Representatives is allowed to make their opinion known without fear or favour, and that is the order of the day.”

“There is no doubt that Mr Speaker has lived up to expectations in all ramifications. His leadership style is top-notch. We are glad to have him lead the House of Representatives at this critical point of our existence as a country. He has demonstrated sound leadership, which could not have come better than now.”

The deputy spokesperson also solicited support from the media in projecting the contributions of the House of Representatives to the country’s socioeconomic development.

“The media is a worthy partner in the growth and development of the country. The role of the media is invaluable, and I am using this medium to solicit their support. The media is essential in this journey. Moving forward, we shall form a strategic partnership to translate our hopes and aspirations into tangible realities.

“As the deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives and a media person, it is incumbent on me to always carry the media along. This much I have done and further pledge to continue in this fashion to the best of my ability.”

“This 10th Assembly is open to ideas that would improve the legislative business in the country, and the media is important towards actualizing the mission and vision of the House of Representatives under the leadership of Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abbas.”

“It was not an accident that Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas emerged as Speaker. He has lived up to expectations, and we can only expect more from him.”